At least 10 Palestinians killed by Israeli soldiers in violent confrontations in West Bank, as Gaza rocket fire enters fifth day

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration's focus is on de-escalation and working with allies in the region on that goal.

Efforts at international diplomacy so far appear to have stalled. A UN Security Council meeting on the violence will take place Sunday morning; the US blocked previous Security Council efforts to meet, preferring direct diplomacy on the conflict rather than discussion in an international forum.

'We lost everything'

A CNN producer inside Gaza reported heavy incoming artillery fire from Israeli ground forces near the border as well as dozens of airstrikes.

CNN also spoke by phone Friday with Tariq Al Hillo, 27, from Beit Lahia in Gaza, who described a "terrifying" scene overnight as the buildings around his own block -- which is home to six families -- were destroyed.

"I can't even describe it, I don't know where to start and I'm losing my sanity," he told CNN. "All the buildings around us were totally destroyed yesterday, we saw shreds everywhere. I can still see them until now, I can still hear women screaming and men crying loudly."