At least 82 killed in massive Baghdad hospital fire, ministry says

At least 82 people died in a hospital fire Saturday night in Iraq's capital city of Baghdad, the Iraqi Interior Ministry said Sunday.

Another 110 people were injured in the blaze at Ibn al-Khatib Hospital, according to ministry spokesman Major General Khaled Al-Muhanna.

The fire started after oxygen tanks exploded, two health officials at the hospital told CNN.

Social media videos showed a chaotic scene as firefighters scrambled to put out the blaze and health workers tried to evacuate patients. People from all over Iraq are referred to the hospital in southeastern Baghdad, including many with Covid-19.

"Civil defense teams are still at the scene of the accident, investigating the causes that led to this fire, which caused the loss of the lives of many of patients and their companions," according to a statement released by Iraq's Health Ministry earlier Sunday.

The ministry said health workers and civil defense teams were able to save at least 200 people including patients, and would have an exact number of those killed and wounded at a later time.