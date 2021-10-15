 Skip to main content
Attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan kills at least 37, official says
Attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan kills at least 37, official says

This story will be updated.

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A hospital official says the death toll from a bombing at a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan has climbed to 37, with more than 70 people wounded.

Suicide bombers attacked the mosque as hundreds had gathered for Friday prayers. The attack came a week after an Islamic State affiliate carried out a similar attack in northern Afghanistan that killed 46 people.

The extremist group is more radical than the ruling Taliban and has fought them on a number of occasions.

The official confirmed the casualty toll on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief media.

Akhgar reported from Istanbul.

