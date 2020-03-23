Attacks in Libya kill 5 despite calls for pause in fighting
0 comments
AP

Attacks in Libya kill 5 despite calls for pause in fighting

  • Updated
  • 0

CAIRO (AP) — At least five civilians were killed, including two members of the same family, by heavy shelling in Libya’s capital of Tripoli on Monday, officials in the U.N.-backed government said, despite increased international pressure to halt fighting over coronavirus concerns.

Mortar shells launched by Libya's eastern-based forces struck houses in Tripoli’s southern suburbs, killing a 42-year-old woman and her nephew, said Amin al-Hashemi, a health ministry spokesman.

In another mortar barrage near the Mitiga airport in Tripoli, two migrant workers were killed and one Libyan civilian was wounded, the health ministry added. A 20-year-old woman was also killed when errant shells crashed into her house in Tripoli's Tajoura neighborhood.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Khalifa Hifter, a military commander whose forces control much of the country and have been laying siege to the capital for almost a year, accused the Tripoli-based adversaries of firing Grad rockets Monday on the town of Tarhuna.

The attacks came just days after the warring parties expressed commitment to a humanitarian pause in fighting so authorities could focus on preventing the spread of the new coronavirus. Libya has not confirmed any cases of the virus, but public health officials fear the global pandemic could devastate the war-torn country. The conflict has ravaged key infrastructure and created dire shortages of medical supplies.

Yacoub El Hillo, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Libya, said Sunday that the “timing could not be worse” for the coronavirus to loom over Libya. Echoing calls by the U.S. and other world powers, he urged a “complete cessation of hostilities” so health authorities could ensure unhindered access to aid and boost protective measures.

Libya has been embroiled in civil war for nine years. The North African country ranks 168th of 195 nations worldwide in preparedness for a health crisis, according to the Global Health Security Index, a project of the John Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Cruise ships stranded after countries adopt virus measures
World

Cruise ships stranded after countries adopt virus measures

  • Updated

MIAMI (AP) — New measures to seal off borders to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus have left cruise ships stranded in the Caribbean, South America and Europe, with local governments denying permission to disembark as more cases of infected passengers have come to light.

+13
Jordan goes on virus lockdown as Iran's death toll mounts
World

Jordan goes on virus lockdown as Iran's death toll mounts

  • Updated

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Air raid sirens echoed across Jordan's capital Saturday to mark the start of a three-day curfew, the latest mass lockdown in the Middle East aimed at containing the coronavirus, which has claimed another 123 lives in Iran, home to the region's worst outbreak.

+77
Trump invokes emergency authority, no new cases in Wuhan
World

Trump invokes emergency authority, no new cases in Wuhan

  • Updated

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Donald Trump invoked emergency authority to marshal industry to fight the coronavirus, as the economic fallout from the pandemic mounted Wednesday with major U.S. auto manufacturers saying they are shutting down their North American factories.

+12
Manufacturers shutter plants, travel halted as virus spreads
World

Manufacturers shutter plants, travel halted as virus spreads

  • Updated

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus worldwide surpassed 200,000 for the first time Wednesday and the damage being seeded in the global economy is growing more clear by the day. Furloughs and job cuts, from dog walkers to oilfield workers, have begun. Governments around the world are pushing drastic countermeasures to help workers, particularly those who live paycheck to paycheck.

+20
Zimbabwe has 1st COVID-19 case while Africa cancels flights
World

Zimbabwe has 1st COVID-19 case while Africa cancels flights

  • Updated

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Anxiety rose in Africa as two major airlines announced sweeping cancellations of international flights on Friday over the coronavirus, the continent's busiest airport blocked foreigners from disembarking and Zimbabwe announced its first case — in one of Africa's most visited tourist spots. The pandemic now threatens a national health system that has nearly collapsed amid an economic crisis.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News