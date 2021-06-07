Auditor: EU's Frontex border agency can't fulfill its duties

A year after hundreds of thousands of people fleeing conflict in Syria sought refuge in Europe, EU countries and the European Commission agreed in 2016 on a new mandate to formally establish Frontex as the European Border and Coast Guard agency.

Its main duties were to manage the unauthorized entry of migrants through the EU’s external borders and to help reduce cross-border crime while respecting fundamental rights and ensuring that people could continue to move freely once inside Europe’s ID-check free zone.

An updated 2019 mandate established the standing corps that it is due to grow to 10,000 officers by 2027. Frontex can now deploy border guards to countries outside the EU and, as the focus grows on deportation, help send people refused entry back to countries they left or transited to get to Europe.

Brincat said the auditors found that even before being set these additional tasks “Frontex was biting (off) more than it could chew.”