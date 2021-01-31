 Skip to main content
Aung San Suu Kyi's party urges Myanmar people to oppose "coup" and any return to "military dictatorship"
AP

  • Updated
NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — Aung San Suu Kyi's party urges Myanmar people to oppose "coup" and any return to "military dictatorship."

