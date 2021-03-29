Auschwitz museum says 'damage done' by New Yorker article

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Auschwitz-Birkenau state museum said Monday that damage was done by a New Yorker article that explores efforts to stifle Holocaust scholarship in Poland, a piece the museum had originally accused of containing lies about Poland's role during World War II.

The text was amended on Monday to clarify some wording in a subheading, though the magazine and author said they stand by the article itself that argues that legitimate debate by historians about some Poles’ alleged complicity in the Holocaust is being stifled by the current ruling party in Poland.

Auschwitz museum director Piotr Cywinski welcomed the editing changes, but he said in a statement to The Associated Press that he felt that since “painful damage has been done, an apology should follow the correction.”

The government also reacted on the weekend, with a deputy foreign minister, Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek, saying “this manipulation will be the subject of a strong reaction from Polish diplomacy.”

The Auschwitz museum is located in southern Poland, which was under German occupation during the war. Today it is a Polish state institution that acts as the custodian of the remains of Nazi Germany's most notorious death camp and as a defender of historical memory.