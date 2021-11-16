Australia aims to protect, promote critical technologies

Under the new plan, the Australian government would invest 70 million Australian dollars ($51 million) over a decade in a Quantum Commercialization Hub designed to help commercialize Australian quantum research and forge links with global markets and supply chains.

The hub would be designed to attract private investment and to partner with equivalent bodies among “like-minded nations,” Morrison said.

Australia has already signed such an agreement with the United States.

President Joe Biden, Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in September that Australia would acquire at least eight submarines powered with U.S. nuclear technology under a new trilateral alliance. Australia scrapped a AU$90 billion ($66 billion) contract with France to build 12 diesel-electric submarines.

Morrison said the three allies would report to their leaders by December on how to enhance joint capabilities in quantum technologies, cyber and artificial intelligence.

The United States, India, Japan and Australia were also deepening their technological partnerships through the strategic framework known as the Quad, Morrison said.

