Australia-EU trade talks delayed amid submarine row

BRUSSELS (AP) — A round of free trade talks between the European Union and Australia has been postponed in the wake of a dispute over Canberra's decision to cancel a multibillion-euro French submarine deal, according to an EU official.

Miriam Garcia Ferrer, the EU commission spokesperson in charge of trade, confirmed the decision to The Associated Press on Friday but did not give any specific reason for the postponement.

The EU launched negotiations for a trade agreement with Australia in 2018. The 12th round of talks was scheduled to take place later this month via videoconference..

Australia had signed the 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) deal with French majority state-owned Naval Group in 2016 to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines. But Prime Minister Scott Morrison canceled the deal last month as part of an alliance with the United States and Britain that will deliver an Australian fleet of at least eight nuclear-powered submarines.

The move not only angered France, but also prompted criticism from European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.