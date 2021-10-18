Australia fights court ruling of a climate duty of care

The coal would be sold to Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, each of which had committed to limit their emissions under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Government lawyer Stephen Donaghue told the three judges that Australia had no control over the greenhouse gases released by those three locations that were burning the coal, which were described in court as Scope 3 emissions.

“It’s difficult to see any basis to infer that the Scope 3 emissions are going to contribute to a temperature rise outside the framework of the Paris Agreement because they have to be accounted for by those countries that have those commitments” to reduce their emissions, Donaghue said.

The children’s lawyers had failed to prove that if the Australian coal wasn’t mined, the customers wouldn’t buy inferior coal from somewhere else which would produce worse emissions, Donaghue said.

The government’s appeal is scheduled to take three days.

One of the plaintiffs, Anjali Sharma, 17, accused the government of continuing to deflect responsibility for the worsening climate risks.