Australia invests in $1.6 billion South Pacific telco deal

The deal also reflected Australia’s commitment to support the development of secure and reliable infrastructure in the region, which is critical to the region’s economic growth and development, Tehan said.

The U.S. and some other governments have sought to minimize involvement of Chinese telecoms equipment makers in upgrades of communications networks, citing security concerns. Added to that, trade and other relations between Australia and China have been strained over a range of issues in the past several years.

Australia signaled it was competing head on with China on telecommunications in the Pacific when it paid for a $130 million fiber-optic submarine telecommunications cable linking Sydney to Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands which started operating last year. The cable resulted in the Solomons government ripping up a contract with China's Huawei to run a cable to Sydney.

Jonathan Pryke, Pacific Islands program director at the Sydney-based Lowy Institute international policy think tank, said Australia's main concern about Chinese ownership of Digicel was how heavily Pacific economies would come to rely on 5G telecommunications networks.