Australia prime minister attacks French leader's credibility

Macron asked: “Should I expect good or bad news for our joint submarines ambitions?” the newspaper reported Tuesday.

A journalist asked why Morrison decided to leak the text message after Macron accused him of lying, but the prime minister did not directly answer.

“I’m not going to indulge your editorial on it, but what I’ll simply say is this: We were contacted when we were trying to set up the ... call and he made it pretty clear that he was concerned that this would be a phone call that could result in the decision of Australia not to proceed with the contract,” Morrison said.

French officials said their government had been blindsided by the contract cancellation which French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described as a “stab in the back.”

Macron said this week the nuclear submarine deal was “very bad news for the credibility of Australia and very bad news for the trust that great partners can have with Australia.”

Morrison said Macron’s accusation of lying, which the prime minister denies, was a slur against Australia. Most Australian observers see it as a personal insult against Morrison.

“I don’t wish to personalize this, there’s no element of that from my perspective,” Morrison said.