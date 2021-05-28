Australia says citizen is in arbitrary detention in China

Ambassador Graham Fletcher was denied entry to the court on Thursday.

Payne said Australian officials’ presence at the court entrance reinforced her government’s support for Yang and “our deep concerns with what continues to be a closed and opaque process.”

Chinese authorities have not released any details of the charges against Yang, a novelist who reportedly formerly worked for China’s Ministry of State Security as an intelligence agent.

Yang has denied the accusation against him, and while a conviction is virtually certain, it isn’t clear when the verdict will be handed down. The espionage charge carries penalties ranging from three years in prison to the death penalty.

China's Foreign Ministry said China was following international practice in barring observers from attending a case involving state secrets.

The trial comes at a time of deteriorating relations between the two countries, brought on by Chinese retaliation against Australian legislation against covert foreign interference in its domestic politics, the exclusion of telecommunications giant Huawei from Australia's 5G phone network, and calls for an independent investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak that was first detected in China in late 2019.