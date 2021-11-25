Australia sending troops to Solomon Islands as unrest grows

Morrison said he decided to send help after it became clear that police in the Solomon Islands were “stretched.”

Sogavare angered many in 2019, particularly leaders of the Solomon Islands’ most populous province, Malaita, when he cut the country's diplomatic ties with Taiwan, switching its diplomatic allegiance to China instead.

Local media reported that many of the protesters were from Malaita, whose premier, Daniel Suidani, has been at odds with Sogavare, whom he accuses of being too close to Beijing.

Suidani said he was not responsible for the violence in Honiara, but told the Solomon Star News that he agreed with the calls for Sogavare to resign.

“Over the last 20 years Mannaseh Sogavare has been in power, the plight of Solomon Islanders has worsened whilst at the same time foreigners have reaped the best of the country’s resources," Suidani was quoted as saying. "People are not blind to this and do not want to be cheated anymore.”

Honiara journalist Elizabeth Osifelo said the cause of chaos was a “mixture of a lot of frustration.”