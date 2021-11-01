Australia to Macron: 'We didn't deface Eiffel Tower'

“We didn’t steal an island, we didn’t deface the Eiffel Tower, it was a contract,” Joyce said in the Australian Outback town of Moree on Monday.

“Contracts have terms and conditions, and one of those terms and conditions and propositions is that you might get out of the contract. We got out of that contract,” Joyce added.

Joyce's office could not say whether “steal an island” was a reference to the English Channel’s tiny Sark Island, which unemployed French nuclear physicist André Gardes attempted to overthrow with an assault rifle in 1990.

The bizarre event inspired the 2013 movie, “The Man Who Tried to Steal an Island.”

Cabinet Minister David Littleproud described Macron’s criticism of Morrison as “unreasonable.”

Morrison could not reveal that the United States had offered Australia nuclear-propulsion technology when the two leaders dined together in June for national security reasons, Littleproud said.

“I was very clear that the conventional submarines were not going to be able to meet our strategic interests,” Morrison said.