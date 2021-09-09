Australia won't allow UN climate goals in UK free trade deal

“This agreement recognizes we’re signed up to Paris and that we’ll meet our Paris targets, which we will do hands down,” Tehan told Radio 4BC.

“We got a fantastic outcome both for Australia and the U.K. in that F.T.A., which we’re seeking to finalize at the moment,” Tehan added, referring to a free trade agreement.

Reducing emissions is a politically fraught issue in Australia, which is one of the world's largest exporters of coal and liquified natural gas. The nation is also one of the world’s worst greenhouse gas emitters per capita because of its heavy reliance on coal-fired power.

Resources Minister Keith Pitt said in a statement on Thursday that coal remained Australia’s largest export after iron ore and “that won’t be changing any time soon.”

This followed U.N. Special Adviser on Climate Change Selwin Hart this week urging Australia to phase out coal.

Australia has not budged from its 2015 pledge at the Paris climate conference to reduce emissions by 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2030 ahead of climate talks in Glasgow.

The conservative government aims to reduce emissions to net-zero and preferably by 2050, but won’t commit to that target.