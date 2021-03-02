Australian Attorney General Christian Porter comes forward to deny historical rape allegation

The allegations came to light after statements by the alleged victim were anonymously sent to the Prime Minister's office and two female politicians from the opposition Labor and Green parties in the past week.

Greens Party Senator Sarah Hanson Young, who was sent a copy of the statement, told CNN it accused the minister of raping the woman when she was 16 years old.

CNN has not seen the statement and could not independently verify its contents.

The alleged victim died at the age of 49 in June 2020. In a statement on Wednesday, the South Australian State Coroner said that he had determined the investigation into her death was "incomplete" and he had requested "further investigations."

The rape allegation led to calls from the woman's supporters and opposition politicians for Prime Minister Scott Morrison to ask the minister to stand aside and for an independent investigation into the allegations.

On Monday, Morrison said he had spoken to Porter, then still unnamed, and that he had "vigorously denied the allegation." Morrison said he would refer the case to the New South Wales police.