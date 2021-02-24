Australian bid put on IOC fast track to host 2032 Olympics

GENEVA (AP) — The Australian state of Queensland became the strong favorite to host the 2032 Olympics after the IOC gave it the status of its preferred bidder on Wednesday.

The decision by the International Olympic Committee’s executive board puts the Brisbane-based bid on a fast-track to victory 11 years ahead of the games and before several expected rival candidates have publicly developed their plans.

Officials in Brisbane and the Australian Olympic Committee will now begin “targeted dialogue” with an IOC panel overseeing the updated bidding process, IOC president Thomas Bach said at a news conference.

“This decision is not a decision against anybody," Bach said. "This is just a decision in favor of one interested party at this moment in time.”

If Queensland is eventually approved by the full IOC membership, it would cap the second straight unconventional bidding process for the Summer Games.

In 2017, Paris and Los Angeles were awarded the 2024 and 2028 editions, respectively, at the same time when the IOC changed its rules mid-contest to allow a double award.