Australian city Melbourne ends 5th COVID-19 lockdown

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s second-most populous city Melbourne will end its fifth lockdown on Tuesday with the Victoria state government declaring it had beaten an outbreak of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant for a second time.

The five-day lockdown across Victoria ends at 11:59 p.m., allowing schools, pubs and restaurants to reopen, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said. But people will not be allowed to have visitors in their homes for another two weeks.

“This lockdown ... sends a very clear message that we have seen off two delta outbreaks,” Andrews said. “I don’t think there’s a jurisdiction in the world that has been able to achieve that, and every Victorian should be proud of that.”

Sydney, Australia’s most populous city where the delta outbreak began in mid-June when a limousine driver was infected while transporting a U.S. air crew from the airport, remains in lockdown indefinitely after more than four weeks. The new outbreak has claimed 10 lives.

The New South Wales state government on Tuesday reported 172 new infections in the latest 24-hour period, a new daily record.

Victoria reported 10 new cases on Tuesday, but all had been in isolation while they were infectious.