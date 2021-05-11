 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Australian court upholds laws against foreign interference
0 comments
AP

Australian court upholds laws against foreign interference

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Chinese-born political adviser on Wednesday lost his challenge in Australia’s highest court against laws banning covert foreign interference in domestic politics.

John Shi Sheng Zhang also lost his High Court challenge to the validity of search warrants executed by police at his Sydney home and offices last year as part of an investigation into illegal foreign interference.

Zhang was an adviser to New South Wales state lawmaker Shaoquett Moselmane, whose membership in the opposition Labor Party was suspended after he was also the target of police raids.

The raids in June 2020 were the first police investigation to grab public attention since the foreign interference laws came into force in 2018 and the government bolstered funding to security agencies in late 2019 to enforce them.

Chen Hong, director of East China Normal University’s Australian Studies Center, wrote in the Global Times, the Chinese Communist Party’s English-language mouthpiece, after the raids that Moselmane “unfortunately fell prey to the anti-China hysteria in Australia.”

Zhang, a 63-year-old Australian citizen who immigrated from China in 1989, had asked the High Court to rule the foreign interference laws were invalid because they infringed on his freedom of political communication implied in the Australian Constitution.

He had also asked the court to quash the search warrants and to order that evidence seized or copied by police be returned or destroyed.

His case argued the foreign interference law was invalid and that the warrant did not precisely identify the substance of the offenses.

The law made it illegal to engage in conduct on behalf of “a foreign principal” in circumstances where the accused person is ”reckless" as to whether the conduct will influence political or governmental process or democracy in Australia and if any part of the conduct is covert.

The court upheld the charge and rejected Zhang’s argument that the warrants were invalid because the foreign principal’s identity was unclear.

Australian Federal Police said its investigation was continuing.

Zhang’s lawyers could not be immediately contacted for comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Probe shows WHO knew of sex claims in Congo

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
EU says US stand on patent virus waiver is no 'magic bullet'
World

EU says US stand on patent virus waiver is no 'magic bullet'

  • Updated

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — European Union leaders cranked up their criticism of the U.S. call to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents Saturday, arguing the move would yield no short-term or intermediate improvement in vaccine supplies and could even have a negative impact.

+7
EXPLAINER: What's behind the clashes in Jerusalem?
World

EXPLAINER: What's behind the clashes in Jerusalem?

  • Updated

JERUSALEM (AP) — For weeks now, Palestinian protesters and Israeli police have clashed on a daily basis in and around Jerusalem's Old City, home to major religious sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims and the emotional epicenter of the Middle East conflict.

Watch Now: Related Video

See exclusive look at US troops training European forces

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News