Australian defamation review to examine Facebook liability

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian review of defamation laws will likely examine whether platforms such as Facebook should be liable for users' defamatory posts, the communications minister said on Wednesday.

The High Court made a landmark ruling last month that media outlets are “publishers” of allegedly defamatory comments posted by third parties on their official Facebook pages.

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said the ruling did not touch on whether Facebook could also be held liable for defamation under Australian law.

“What the case did not illuminate was the question of whether Facebook themselves are liable, and that is something I anticipate” would be examined by the current review of Australian defamation laws, Fletcher said.

New South Wales state Attorney-General Mark Speakman is leading the review that aims to make sure Australian states and territories adopt uniform laws to deal with defamation.

One of the review’s focuses was the question of internet liability in defamation for the publication of third-party content, a state government statement said.