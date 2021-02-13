Australian Open goes quiet as lockdown keeps crowds away

Many doors in the arena were locked and the only people in sight were masked police officers and cleaners.

Making the whole scene even stranger was the fact that another women's tournament had also begun Saturday for players who lost early in the Australian Open. It was difficult to tell whether the Grand Slam event was still happening — and who was playing in it.

Though some tournaments have allowed limited numbers of fans over the past year, players have more or less grown accustomed to playing in front of silent stands.

This doesn't make it easier, though. Mackenzie McDonald said he and his third-round opponent, Lloyd Harris, were both confounded by an odd beeping sound they heard as they played on Court 3.

“It was actually the guys scanning badges at the front gates for the people who were coming in who were working the tournament," he said. “But it took like seven games to figure that out.”

No crowds also means very little in the way of encouragement. Trailing in the second set, Harris kept up a steady stream of dialogue with the only person in the stands he could — his coach, Anthony Harris (no relation). It didn't seem to help — Harris lost in straight sets.