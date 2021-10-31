Australians reunite as border reopens after 20-month ban

“Very much mixed emotions, great emotions, lots of happiness, lots of sadness, lots of excitement as well,” Wason said.

An Australian who lives in San Francisco, who identified himself only as Jeremy, said he had been trying to fly back to Sydney with his wife and baby daughter since July. They had been prevented at short notice four times from flying, twice because flights were delayed and twice because quarantine caps had been reduced in response to the COVID-19 delta variant taking hold in Sydney in June.

“At every moment until we were sitting on the plane, it just felt like something was going to go wrong and I’m so glad that it all worked out and that we’re here," Jeremy told Australian Broadcasting Corp. at Sydney's airport.

Initially only Australian permanent residents and citizens will be free to enter the country. Fully vaccinated foreigners traveling on skilled worker and student visas will be given priority over international tourists.

But now the government expects Australia will welcome international tourists back before the year ends to some degree.

Some of Australia’s 1.6 million temporary residents feel left out of Australia’s reopening plan and unsure of their travel status.