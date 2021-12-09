Australia's deputy leader tests positive for virus in the US

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said Thursday he'd tested positive for the coronavirus while traveling in Washington D.C.

Joyce, who is fully vaccinated, said in a Facebook post that he'd been experiencing mild symptoms and decided to get tested. He said he would remain in isolation while seeking further advice.

He said the remaining members of his traveling delegation had tested negative.

Two British Cabinet ministers — Justice Secretary Dominic Raab and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps — are self-isolating while awaiting the results of PCR tests after meeting earlier this week with Joyce.

It wasn't immediately clear what variant of the virus Joyce had contracted. Before arriving in the U.S., he'd traveled to London and met with top officials there as part of a 10-day trip to discuss his government's plans for regulating social media.

Joyce told ABC Radio New England he was “very frustrated I’m going to be locked up in a room by myself for 10 days, but that’s part of the process.”

He joked that being alone in the room worried him more than his infection.