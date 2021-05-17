 Skip to main content
Australia's oldest-ever man, 111, says eating chicken brains aids longevity
Australia's oldest-ever man, 111, says eating chicken brains aids longevity

Australia's oldest-ever man has claimed that eating chicken brains has helped him live to the age of 111.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's oldest-ever man has included eating chicken brains among his secrets to living more than 111 years.

Retired cattle rancher Dexter Kruger on Monday marked 124 days since he turned 111, a day older than World War I veteran Jack Lockett was when he died in 2002.

Australia Oldest Man

In this image made from video, Australia's Dexter Kruger gestures at a nursing home in the rural Queensland state town of Roma, Australia, on May 13, 2021. Kruger, Australia’s oldest-ever man, has included eating chicken brains among his secrets to living more than 111 years.

Kruger told Australian Broadcasting Corp. in an interview at his nursing home in the rural Queensland state town of Roma days before the milestone that a weekly poultry delicacy had contributed to his longevity.

"Chicken brains. You know, chickens have a head. And in there, there's a brain. And they are delicious little things," Kruger said. "There's only one little bite."

Australia Oldest Man

Australia's Dexter Kruger speaks during an interview at a nursing home in the rural Queensland state town of Roma, Australia, on May 13, 2021. The retired cattle rancher on Monday marked 124 days since he turned 111, a day older than World War I veteran Jack Lockett was when he died in 2002.

Kruger's 74-year-old son Greg credits his father's simple Outback lifestyle for his long life.

Nursing home manger Melanie Calvert said Kruger, who is writing his autobiography, was "probably one of the sharpest residents here."

"His memory is amazing for a 111-year-old," Calvert said.

John Taylor, a founder of The Australian Book of Records, confirmed that Kruger had become the oldest-ever Australian man.

The oldest-ever verified Australian was Christina Cook, who died in 2002 aged 114 years and 148 days.

