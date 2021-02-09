Austria to restrict movement from Tyrol over variant fears

The measure won't apply to East Tyrol, a part of the province that is separated from Tyrol proper by a sliver of another Austrian province and Italian territory and is relatively unaffected, Kurz said. He said Friday was chosen as the start date to allow time for preparations and because a “mad rush and chaos” wouldn't be helpful.

The chancellor pointed to preliminary results from a small study that showed the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, one of the three vaccines cleared for use in the EU, was only minimally effective against mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 caused by the South African variant.

“That is a big problem because nearly 50% of the vaccine we will have delivered by the summer comes from AstraZeneca,” Kurz said. “So...we must do everything to prevent the spread of this variant, and if that doesn't succeed, at least to slow its spread.”

“If a mutation like the South African one spreads quickly and strongly, that will cost a lot of people their lives and the road to normality will be delayed again by months,” the chancellor told reporters in Vienna.