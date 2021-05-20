 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Austria: Weapons seized in raids on opponents of virus curbs
0 comments
AP

Austria: Weapons seized in raids on opponents of virus curbs

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities said Thursday they seized weapons and ammunition in raids on radical opponents of coronavirus restrictions.

The interior ministry said that the investigation stemmed from a Telegram chat group in which people discussed things such as building Molotov cocktails and bombs or buying weapons, the Austria Press Agency reported. They allegedly talked about using firebombs against police officers.

The posts talked of violence planned for a protest in Vienna on May 15, and authorities carried out searches the previous day in various part of the country. They found weapons, including two handguns, and large quantities of ammunition as well as two swords, protective vests, helmets and radio devices.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said that “the paramilitary equipment is almost reminiscent of terrorist groups."

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were involved, but Austrian media reported that there were no immediate arrests.

Austria, like many other European countries, is emerging from months of closures and other restrictions designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Restaurants, theaters, cinemas and sports facilities reopened on Wednesday, and hotels were allowed to receive guests again. In many situations, people using facilities have to prove that they have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles gears up for 1 more turn at Olympics

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Energy agency: End new fossil fuel supply investments
World

Energy agency: End new fossil fuel supply investments

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — A report by the International Energy Agency says immediate action is needed to reshape the world's energy sector in order to meet ambitious climate goals by 2050, including ending investments in new coal mines, oil and gas wells.

+29
Spain, Morocco square off after 8,000 migrants arrive by sea
World

Spain, Morocco square off after 8,000 migrants arrive by sea

  • Updated

CEUTA, Spain (AP) — Spain deployed its military to the Moroccan border Tuesday and expelled nearly half of the thousands of migrants who jumped fences or swam onto European soil over two days after Rabat loosened border controls amid a deepening diplomatic spat.

Watch Now: Related Video

Israeli air strike hits building in southern Gaza Strip

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News