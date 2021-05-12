Austrian chancellor under investigation for corruption

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz confirmed Wednesday that he is under investigation by anti-corruption authorities on suspicion he made false statements to a parliamentary commission — allegations he denied.

Kurz told lawmakers that the investigation by the Economic and Corruption Prosecutor's Office is centered on statements he gave during a parliamentary probe focused on his coalition partner party's leader, which triggered the collapse of his previous government in 2019.

Kurz suggested the probe would likely lead to a criminal charge and that he would comply with questioning should the case go before a judge, Austria's APA news agency reported. He said he had no thoughts of resigning.

The parliamentary commission had been investigating the so-called Ibiza affair, which led to the downfall of then-vice chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache.

It came after a video surfaced showing Strache appearing to offer favors to a purported Russian investor in return for her supporting his far-right Freedom Party. It was allegedly recorded on the Spanish island of Ibiza shortly before Austria’s 2017 election.

Following the government's collapse, new elections were held and Kurz was re-elected, this time forming a coalition with the Greens.