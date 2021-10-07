Austrian leader hopes to stay on amid bribery allegations

Kurz, in a Wednesday night interview with public television network ORF, denied responsibility for any wrongdoing involving the published polls.

“There is absolutely no indication that I directed what adverts or polls were commissioned at the Finance Ministry," he said. He said that text messages from him contain no instructions or requests, “and at the same time, prosecutors put the theory out there that everything is directed by Kurz.”

The chancellor said he was “very calm” about the accusations.

“What I can't understand is why I am always supposed to be to blame for all wrongdoing,” he said. “Let's examine whether these accusations against finance ministry employees are true. With the best will in the world, I can't imagine it.”

Asked whether he would remain chancellor in view of the investigations, Kurz replied: “Yes, of course.”

The Green party, Kurz's junior coalition partner since he won a second term in early 2020, were far less relaxed. Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler, who also leads the Greens, tweeted that “the impression is disastrous" and the allegations must be cleared up thoroughly.