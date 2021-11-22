Austrian lockdown dampens holiday mood to contain virus

The renewed restrictions will be in place for at least 10 days, but are likely to be extended for a further 10, after which the government has indicated plans to open up so Austrians can celebrate Christmas normally. Restrictions, however, will remain for the unvaccinated.

As of Monday, people can leave their homes only for specific reasons, including buying groceries, going to the doctor or exercising. Kindergartens and schools will remain open for those who need them, but all parents were asked to keep their children at home if possible.

Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein said the lockdown was necessary to bring down the number of new daily infections, which have spiked to as many as 15,000 a day, and to reduce the number of virus patients in intensive care, currently at 531. But most of all, he said, it was needed to bring relief “to the people who work in this sector, the nurses and doctors who cannot take it anymore.”

“It is a situation where we have to react now. The only way is with a lockdown, a relatively hard method, to lower the numbers with a wooden hammer,’’ Mueckstein told national broadcaster ORF on Sunday night.