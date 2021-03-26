 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Austria's Kurz defends criticism of EU vaccine distribution
0 comments
AP

Austria's Kurz defends criticism of EU vaccine distribution

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Austria's Kurz defends criticism of EU vaccine distribution

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz attends a meeting at the federal chancellery in Vienna, Austria, Monday, March 22, 2021. The Austrian government is considering on further measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

 Ronald Zak

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz defended his criticism of the coronavirus vaccine distribution in the European Union, though he struggled to say whether the appraisal would lead to his country receiving any more doses.

Kurz maintained during an EU summit on Thursday that some countries were getting more than their fair share of vaccine supplies and demanded a correction mechanism. Pressed about his comments Friday, Kurz said everyone “enters a negotiation with a maximum position.”

He said an expected delivery of 10 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to the EU would make it possible to “equalize” distribution. Kurz could not say how many of the doses Austria would receive.

“I think what is important is that at the end of the day there is an equitable solution," he told reporters in Vienna.

The EU makes vaccine doses available to its 27 member nations on a pro-rata basis, or according to population, and there are no indications of plans to change that system.

Not all countries, including Austria, have purchased all the vaccines that have been made available to them, however, a situation German Chancellor Angela Merkel pointed out late Thursday after the EU leaders' summit.

“Pro rata is the basic mechanism we have agreed upon. It is not a new mechanism, it is an old mechanism,” she said. “It just turns out that not everyone has made use of pro rata.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted a video Friday in which she said that the EU remains “on track to achieve our goal that this summer we want to have 70% of the adult population in the European Union vaccinated.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge
World

Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government announced plans Friday to reopen the Acropolis in Athens and other ancient sites nationwide and provide free weekly rapid tests for COVID-19 for all the country's residents as it prepares to restart the tourism season in mid-May.

World

Attack on kissing men fuels push for Italy hate crime law

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — A recent attack in a Rome train station on two men who were kissing fueled calls by Italian political leaders Sunday for quick passage of a hate crimes law to protect members of the LGBTQ community, women and people with disabilities.

Lawyer clears Scotland's leader of misleading lawmakers
World

Lawyer clears Scotland's leader of misleading lawmakers

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon didn't mislead lawmakers or act improperly over sexual harassment allegations against her predecessor, a senior lawyer said Monday in his report into a scandal that has roiled Scottish politics.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch how these octopuses change color while they sleep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News