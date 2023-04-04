This baby was finally reunited with her mother, nearly two months after the February earthquake in Turkey.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
This baby was finally reunited with her mother, nearly two months after the February earthquake in Turkey.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
One of the largest dinosaurs to ever walk the Earth has found a new home this week.
Its creators say the mammoth meatball is meant to fire up public debate about cultivated meat. Livestock doesn’t need to be killed to produce it.
While cruising at a depth of over 27,000 thousand feet above the seabed, this snailfish has become the deepest fish ever filmed by scientists.
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni says Francis, 86, does not have COVID-19, but requires several days of therapy.
Finland's membership represents a major change in Europe's security landscape. Here's what it means for Europe, the U.S. and the world.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.