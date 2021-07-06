 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Back in Poland's politics Tusk wants peace among opposition
0 comments
AP

Back in Poland's politics Tusk wants peace among opposition

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The former top European Union leader who recently took the helm of Poland's strongest opposition party appealed Tuesday for a “non-aggression pact” among the opponents of the country's right-wing government.

Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister who served as president of the European Council, met with Senate Speaker Tomasz Grodzki, a political ally, and is holding talks with various party leaders and political figures on strengthening the opposition. Grodzki is a member of the pro-EU Civic Platform party, which Tusk co-founded in 2001 and resumed the leadership of on Saturday.

Tusk said that while unity should not be expected in all areas, Poland's opposition forces should avoid conflict among them.

“It will not be easy at all to build a unity on every level, on every issue, so at least (let's have) an honest and respected from today non-aggression pact, which means that if we have a difference of opinion, we can talk about it, but we do not attack each other within the opposition camp,” he said.

Tusk did not name anyone, but Szymon Holownia, the founder of the Poland 2050 party, has said that he sees Tusk's return to Poland's politics as a challenge that will help the opposition party consolidate and develop.

In a June opinion poll, Holownia's Poland 2050 received more support than Tusk's party. The ruling right-wing nationalist coalition of the Law and Justice party and two small partners leads the polls.

When retaking his party leadership Saturday, Tusk said he was returning to Poland’s politics with the intention of fighting the “evil” caused by the Law and Justice-led government, which has ruled Poland since 2015 and put the country on a collision course with the EU.

Tusk said that due to his involvement in Polish politics, he will not seek reelection as president of the European People's Party, which fields candidates for the EU Parliament.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hannah-Jones chooses Howard after UNC tenure fight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea 'provocation'
World

Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea 'provocation'

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that an incident involving a British destroyer in the Black Sea couldn't have triggered a global conflict even if Russia had sunk the warship because the West knows it can't win such a war.

+8
BB-Pressrelease July1st2021-Final.pdf
World

BB-Pressrelease July1st2021-Final.pdf

  • Updated

BAGHDAD (AP) — A widespread power outage hit Iraq on Friday as temperatures reached scorching levels, affecting millions of Iraqis, including those in affluent areas in the capital of Baghdad and stirring concerns of widespread unrest.

Luxembourg PM in 'serious but stable' condition with virus
World

Luxembourg PM in 'serious but stable' condition with virus

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is in a “serious but stable” condition and will remain in the hospital for up to four more days after he was unable to shake a bout of COVID-19 that developed over a week ago, the government said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Woman arrested for water pistol incident with Olympic torch bearer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News