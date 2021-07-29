Balkan leaders agree to open borders between nations in 2023

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Frustrated with delays in obtaining European Union membership for their countries, three Balkan leaders signed agreements Thursday to open their national borders to each other's citizens and products in 2023 without restrictions.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and the prime ministers of Albania and North Macedonia, Edi Rama and Zoran Zaev, signed three agreements during an economic forum in North Macedonia’s capital, Skopje, organized by the three countries' chambers of commerce.

“If we manage to overcome the administrative problems, from January 1, 2023, there will be borders, but there will be no stopping for our citizens," Vucic said. "There will be no stopping from Belgrade to Tirana and vice versa. It will be a historic moment.”

The Balkan leaders signed deals facilitating trade and movement, cooperation in dealing with disasters and freeing the labor market by removing work permit requirements and simplifying procedures.

Visa-free travel and customs-free trade are among the most highly touted features of the 27-nation EU.

The initiative to allow the free flow of goods, capital and people between Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia began in 2019, and has now been dubbed “Open Balkans.”