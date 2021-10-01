Bangladesh police arrest man in in Rohingya leader's death

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Police in Bangladesh said Friday they arrested a suspect in the killing of a key Rohingya leader, who was a prominent voice for the repatriation of the refugees to Myanmar.

Mohibullah, who was known by one name, had been an international advocate for Rohingya rights, including traveling to the White House for a meeting on religious freedom in 2019.

He was fatally shot late Wednesday at the Kutupalong refugee camp at Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar district in southern Bangladesh, where about 700,000 Rohingya Muslims had fled persecution in Myanmar. No group has claimed responsibility.

The man arrested Friday also was a Rohingya, said Naimul Haque, a senior official of the Armed Police Battalion. He gave no other details and said he was being questioned.

Mohibullah’s brother Habibullah told reporters that the assailants covered their faces during the attack but that he recognized some of them. He was with Mohibullah during the attack.

Another witness, Mohammed Sharif, a co-worker in the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights that Mohibullah chaired, said a group of eight to 10 people had entered the office and three of them surrounded Mohibullah.