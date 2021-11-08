Bangladesh ruling party set to win vote boycotted by rivals

But that has changed. Election monitoring groups say more than half of the constituencies in the 300-seat Parliament were elected uncontested from the ruling party in 2014, while ballot stuffing was a common practice in 2018 amid allegations of intimidation.

Iftekharuzzaman said the politics in Bangladesh under the two major parties has become a zero-sum game, and they have used the Election Commission and public administration for their partisan benefits.

“The key problem lies with the institution of the Election Commission, which has been rendered dysfunctional ... as well as allegations of corruption against them,” he said.

The Election Commission has denied the allegations and said they are performing their constitutional duties properly.

Iftekharuzzaman said democracy is the main victim as the country's leaders can no longer claim full legitimacy from elections.

“They do not have the genuine mandate of the people and they do not have the confidence needed to really claim themselves as public representatives,” he said.

Many voters feel they are left with little choice.

“I want an election that is inclusive of all parties, which used to happen in Bangladesh, and which is now lost," said Mohammed Mojibor, a businessman. “This election is one-sided. I don’t know about others, but personally I feel that this is unacceptable.”

