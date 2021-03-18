Bank of England: Cautious optimism over UK economic outlook

The turnaround is notable since Britain has had Europe's deadliest coronavirus outbreak, with around 126,000 dead.

The British government, which is responsible for the lockdown in England, has laid out a path for easing restrictions over the coming weeks but insists that it will be guided by the “data, not dates.” The other nations of the U.K. — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — are following similar lockdown easing timetables.

By mid-April, the British government hopes that retailers in England selling nonessential items, such as footwear and books, will be able to reopen. Pubs are also set to reopen outdoors from that date, with indoor serving following on May 17.

Also bolstering the anticipated recovery has been the speed at which the coronavirus vaccines have been injected into people's arms, certainly when compared with other nations in Europe. By Wednesday, more than 25 million people in the U.K. had received a first dose of vaccine, nearly half of its eligible adult population.

However, vaccine supply issues are cropping up and could impinge on the anticipated recovery. On Thursday, the British government said planned vaccinations for people under 50 may be delayed for up to a month amid a shortfall in supply, partly due to reduced deliveries from the Serum Institute of India.