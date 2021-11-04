Bank of England holds rates steady, confounding expectations

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has confounded market expectations and held U.K. interest rates steady, saying it wanted to see more information about what happens to unemployment after the British government recently ended a program that subsidized worker pay during the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision Thursday to keep the bank's main interest rate at 0.1% was a surprise given the sharp pickup in inflation in recent months as a result of high energy costs, labor shortages and other factors as the global economy recovers from the pandemic.

Financial markets had been increasingly pricing a rate rise to 0.25% over recent days, prompting some mortgage lenders to withdraw some of their cheapest loans. The reaction to the decision in financial markets was instant, with the pound selling off sharply against other currencies. Against the dollar, it was down 1%, at $1.3550.

The central bank's decision kept it in line with other leading economies, with the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve recently leaving interest rates unchanged. The Fed, however, announced Wednesday that it would start winding down a stimulus program it put in place during the pandemic to keep a lid on inflation.