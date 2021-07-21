Bank of England sets itself 'stretching' diversity targets

“The experience of colleagues with different ethnic backgrounds has not reflected the kind of institution we want to be,” Governor Andrew Bailey said.

To build a more diverse workforce, the bank has set itself “new and stretching targets” for 2028 that means it “can be held accountable for its actions.”

Bailey said he and the rest of the leadership team will implement the recommendations in full.

“I am confident we can make this institution an organization where everyone can thrive and feel proud,” he said.

One goal calls for 18-20% of senior manager positions to be held by people who are Black, Asian and members of other minority ethnic groups (BAME) and 40-44% to be held by women.

The bank has set other targets to address disproportionately low Black representation, particularly at senior levels. One target is for 10% of the new university graduates the bank hires to be Black or of mixed race.

The statement said the targets, which will be reviewed in 2025, focus on where progress is most needed and reflect a commitment to having more women and ethnic minority employees in senior management but also in ensuring that that the “pipeline of talent is diverse.”