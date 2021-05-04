Banks are scrambling to protect their back office workers from India's Covid surge

Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters said the bank has "rebalanced loads" between service centers in Chennai and Bangalore. It has 100 branches in 43 cities across India, most of which it has kept open, as well as back office operations.

"We have material case counts amongst our population, both in our service center and in the bank itself," Winters told analysts on a call last week. "Banks are considered essential services so we've had a disproportionate share of cases in the branch staff unfortunately," he added.

In a statement shared with CNN Business, Standard Chartered Bank India said it is providing private transportation to staff who must work in an office, and has been securing hospitalization and other critical care products such as medical oxygen for its employees. The bank is also facilitating vaccination drives across Bangalore and Chennai for staff and their families by partnering with local health authorities and hospitals.

HSBC, which employs 39,000 people in India, is donating $11.5 million toward Covid relief efforts this year, including vaccine rollouts through the global shot program Covax.