BBC apologizes after report finds it used deceitful methods to secure 1995 Diana interview

The report is critical of both Bashir's behavior and of the way the 1996 probe was carried out by the BBC.

It concludes that "without justification" the BBC "covered up... facts as it had been able to establish about how Mr Bashir secured the interview."

Dyson added that the BBC also "failed to mention the issue at all on any news programme and thereby fell short of the high standards of integrity and transparency which are its hallmark."

The BBC's former director-general Tony Hall, who was in charge of news and current affairs at the time of the controversy, said Thursday that he was "wrong to give Martin Bashir the benefit of the doubt," according to PA Media news agency

Last week Bashir stepped down from his role as the BBC's religion editor, citing health reasons.

On May 14, Jonathan Munro, the BBC's Deputy Director of News, sent an email to staff confirming that Bashir would leave the corporation.

"He let us know of his decision last month, just before being readmitted to hospital for another surgical procedure on his heart," the email read. "Although he underwent major surgery toward the end of last year, he is facing some ongoing issues and has decided to focus on his health. We wish him a complete and speedy recovery."