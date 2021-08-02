Beijing Games: Sports coverage fine, other things maybe not

Yaqiu Wang, a China researcher for Human Rights Watch who grew up near Shanghai, said “the foreign media had brand credibility five or six years ago.” But she said increasing information control by the Chinese state does not allow average Chinese to get a fair assessment of what the Western press is saying about China.

Wang said the mood is vastly different from 2008, when Beijing held the Summer Olympics. Many outside China hoped the Olympics would improve human rights, and some Chinese saw it as period of optimism. Controls over the foreign media were relaxed in the runup to the Olympics, which some interpreted as a relaxation on the political front after decades of “reform and opening-up,” as China refers to its 40 years of economic reconfiguration.

“The hostility among the people is real, much more real than before,," Wang said. ”That kind of hostility did not exist in 2008, but it exists now. Among average people, they know that saying bad things about the West or being hostile, they know it’s in your interest to do that.”