Belarus alleges airspace violation; Ukraine calls claim fake

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus on Sunday protested what it said was a Ukrainian helicopter's intrusion into its airspace amid rising tensions between the two neighbors, a claim that Ukraine immediately rejected.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry said it summoned a Ukrainian military attache to lodge a formal protest over a Ukrainian military helicopter that it said flew 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) Saturday into the territory of Belarus.

Ukrainian Border Service denied the reported airspace violation, noting that helicopter and drone flights in the area were part of efforts to strengthen protections for the country's 1,084-kilometer (672-mile) border with Belarus. Ukraine launched drills involving 8,000 troops to train for fending off potential threats from its neighbor.

But Belarus argued that the Ukrainian military exercises, along with alleged increasing violations of the country's airspace by Ukrainian aircraft and “accusatory rhetoric” by Kyiv, have raised a potential security threat.