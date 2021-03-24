Belarus authorities arrest dozens ahead of planned protests

In another move to stifle dissent, Belarus' Justice Ministry announced Wednesday that it had stripped a lawyer who has defended opposition activists and independent journalists, Siarhej Zikratski, of his license to practice.

Lukashenko’s government unleashed a sweeping crackdown on the post-election protests that erupted last year, the biggest of which attracted up to 200,000 people. Human rights activists say more than 33,000 people have been detained since the demonstrations began, with thousands beaten.

The United States and the European Union have responded to the election and the crackdown by introducing sanctions against Belarusian officials.

Amnesty International expressed concern about authorities attempting to squelch Freedom Day protests and urged foreign diplomats in Belarus to monitor the events for possible violence by police.

"Over the past eight months, the Belarusian government has presided over a human rights crisis marked by mass arbitrary arrests, imprisonment of journalists, unlawful use of force during protests, and torture and killing of peaceful protesters,” Marie Struthers, Amnesty International's Eastern Europe and Central Asia director, said in a statement. "The message from the top in Belarus is clear: any exercise of the right to freedom of peaceful assembly or expression will be ruthlessly crushed. The world cannot stand by in the face of these threats.”

