 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Belarus bans Western imports, airlines from EU and UK
0 comments
AP

Belarus bans Western imports, airlines from EU and UK

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus on Monday announced retaliatory restrictions on airlines from the European Union and the U.K., as well as a ban on imports of Western goods from countries that have introduced sanctions against the former Soviet nation.

The import ban comes in response to the “illegal external sanctions pressure aimed at undermining the sovereignty of Belarus and deterioration of the well-being of Belarusian citizens,” Belarus’ Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Belarus government has not yet published the list of prohibited Western goods.

Last week, the United States, EU, Britain and Canada slapped simultaneous sanctions on dozens of Belarussian officials, organizations and companies, with the EU targeting those accused of participating in a “hybrid attack” on the bloc using migrants as pawns on the borders of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

The EU has also imposed travel bans and asset freezes on 17 more people from Belarus, including senior border guards and military officials, government representatives and judges.

The measures also hit airlines — including state carrier Belavia — and travel groups accused by the EU of helping to bring migrants to Belarus with the aim of helping them cross into the 27-country bloc.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday the sanctions will not do any tangible harm.

“Of course, there is nothing good in this,” Lukashenko said at a meeting in Minsk. “But to lie down today, fold your arms over your chest and die, there is no reason for that.”

Lukashenko said Belarus has managed to maintain economic growth. The economy contracted 0.9% last year, but according to October forecasts, the World Bank expects GDP to grow by 1.2% in 2021.

Analysts say Russia is throwing a lifeline to the Belarusian economy by providing loans, selling oil and gas to the country at domestic prices and opening the Russian market to Belarusian goods.

Russian President Vladimir Putin backed Lukashenko during the massive anti-government protests last year following a presidential election in August 2020 that the opposition and the West said was rigged. Putin offered Belarus a $1.5 billion loan and pledged military aid.

“Lukashenko is ready to intensify confrontation with the West and be at the forefront of Kremlin’s plans, since Moscow still pays for Minsk’s anti-Western rhetoric,” independent analyst Valery Karbalevich told The Associated Press. “Western sanctions will hurt sensitive sectors of the Belarusian economy, but they will be compensated for Belarusians out of Russian pockets.”

———

Follow all AP stories on developments in Belarus at https://apnews.com/hub/Belarus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Naviity scene floats on Venice lagoon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Israeli army: Two Israelis drove into Ramallah, car torched
World

Israeli army: Two Israelis drove into Ramallah, car torched

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Two Israelis drove into the Palestinian city of Ramallah Wednesday, and their car was surrounded by a crowd and set ablaze, according to the Israeli army and video footage posted online. Palestinian police turned the men over to Israel.

World

UN urges truce during winter Olympics in Beijing in February

  • Updated

United Nations (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday urged all nations to observe a truce during the Beijing Winter Olympics starting in February, saying a halt to conflicts during one of the world’s premiere sporting events can be “a tool to promote peace, dialogue and reconciliation.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Naviity scene floats on Venice lagoon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News