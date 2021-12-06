Belarus bans Western imports, airlines from EU and UK

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday the sanctions will not do any tangible harm.

“Of course, there is nothing good in this,” Lukashenko said at a meeting in Minsk. “But to lie down today, fold your arms over your chest and die, there is no reason for that.”

Lukashenko said Belarus has managed to maintain economic growth. The economy contracted 0.9% last year, but according to October forecasts, the World Bank expects GDP to grow by 1.2% in 2021.

Analysts say Russia is throwing a lifeline to the Belarusian economy by providing loans, selling oil and gas to the country at domestic prices and opening the Russian market to Belarusian goods.

Russian President Vladimir Putin backed Lukashenko during the massive anti-government protests last year following a presidential election in August 2020 that the opposition and the West said was rigged. Putin offered Belarus a $1.5 billion loan and pledged military aid.