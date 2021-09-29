Belarus blocks news site after deaths of dissident, KGB

The authorities haven't revealed the name of the man that allegedly shot at the security officers, but said his wife, who was in the apartment at the time, was arrested. State news agency Belta reported that “members of an extremist group with ties to the opposition, supposedly, lived in the apartment.”

Belarus' authorities often referred to protesters at anti-government demonstrations last year as “extremists” and “terrorists.” The huge protests came after election officials gave authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in the August 2020 presidential election that the opposition and the West have denounced as a sham.

Lukashenko's government unleashed a violent crackdown on the protesters, arresting more than 35,000 people and badly beating thousands of them.

Franak Viacorka, an adviser to Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, identified the man killed as opposition supporter Andrei Zeltser, 32-year-old employee of one of the biggest IT companies in Belarus. Tsikhanouskaya called his death “a tragedy" in a statement Wednesday.