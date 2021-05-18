Belarus blocks popular news site, raids its office and staff

“The actions against the biggest and the most popular news site of the country are part of a deliberate government policy to restrict uncensored information in the country,” the statement said. “After the 2020 presidential election in Belarus, dozens of socio-political and media sites were blocked in Belarus, and a number of print outlets were forced to stop publishing."

The European Union delegation to Belarus also condemned the crackdown on Tut.by in a Facebook statement.

“Tut.by has been the flagship of Belarusian journalism for the past 20 years, read and appreciated by most internet users in the country and many beyond it, as well as by diplomats working with Belarus. Freedom of the media must be upheld,” the statement said.

Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who ran against Lukashenko in the August presidential election, called the actions of authorities Tuesday “a deliberate murder of the media and the independent site Tut.by."

“The crowd of people who hold power in Belarus is a real occupation regime: They're killing the media, they're killing parties and communities, they're killing us — in the streets and in prisons," Tsikhanouskaya, who left Belarus under pressure from authorities and is currently in exile in Lithuania, said in a statement.

She added that she and her team were in touch with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, demanding an “immediate reaction from the EU.”

