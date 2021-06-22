Belarus denounces Western sanctions as 'economic war'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus said Tuesday that the new prospective Western sanctions over its diversion of a passenger plane amount to the declaration of an “economic war,” and threatened to retaliate.

The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada joined forces Monday to impose sanctions on several Belarusian top officials. EU foreign ministers also prepared a series of bruising economic sanctions that would target key Belarus exports, including potash — a common fertilizer ingredient — and petroleum products, among others.

Belarus' Foreign Ministry denounced the EU plans to introduce the sectoral sanctions, saying that they would hurt ordinary people and “border on the declaration of an economic war.” It warned in a statement that the country will be forced to take retaliatory measures that would hurt Western companies.

On May 23, Belarusian flight controllers ordered a Ryanair jet traveling from Greece to Lithuania to land in Minsk, where authorities arrested Raman Pratasevich, a dissident journalist who was on board the airliner.

Outraged EU leaders responded by barring the Belarusian flag carrier from EU airspace and airports and directing European carriers to avoid Belarus’ airspace. They also warned of more sanctions to come.