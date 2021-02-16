Belarus detains dozens of journalists, activists

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities on Tuesday raided homes and offices of journalists and human rights activists and detained dozens in the latest move to squelch protests against the nation's authoritarian president.

Police searched the offices of the Belarusian Association of Journalists and the Viasna human rights center as well as the apartments of its members. More than 30 people were detained, according to activists.

The leader of the Belarusian Association of Journalists, Andrei Bastunets, is among the detainees.

"This is the largest crackdown ever on journalists and rights activists Europe has ever seen,” said the association's vice president, Boris Goretsky, whose home was also searched Tuesday. “There have been more than 400 detentions of journalists over the last six months, and the authorities aren't going to stop at that.”

At least 10 of them have faced criminal charges and remained in custody.

The authorities on Tuesday also raided the head office of the Viasna human rights center in Minsk and searched the apartments of several of its activists in other cities across Belarus.