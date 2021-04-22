Belarus leader in Moscow for talks on closer ties

Speaking at the start of the meeting, Lukashenko said Russia and Belarus must “draw the lines that no one should cross and respond to those who fail to understand the need to behave more calmly."

The Belarusian leader fueled expectations of a major deal with Russia when he declared over the weekend that he was preparing to make one of the most important decisions of his more than quarter-century rule.

“We have made some serious progress on programs of our union,” Lukashenko said at the start of his talks with Putin. “There are acute issues related that we need to focus on, including defense and security.”

Russia and Belarus have a union agreement that envisages close economic, political and military ties, but stops short of a full merger. Lukashenko has repeatedly resisted what he described as Moscow's attempts to subdue Belarus.

“Our teams are continuing work to develop the legislation for the union state,” Putin said.

The authoritarian Belarusian leader, who has been in power since 1994, has vowed not to abandon Belarus' post-Soviet independence and resisted Moscow's push for opening a military base in Belarus.